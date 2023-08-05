A man got married to a lady selected for him by his parents, and their marriage has been a happy one since 2014

The man, who is Filipino, said his parents informed him that he would marry a woman from Kenya, and he was surprised

But he said his parents were led by God and that he accepted even though he had never met the woman before their wedding

A Filipino man married a Kenyan lady handpicked for him by his parents.

The man got married in 2014 and shared his love story using the TikTok handle @weareocampo.

The Filipino man married his Kenyan wife in 2014, and they have been happy ever after.

He said his parents informed him that he would be getting married to a Kenyan woman, and he was shocked back then.

Before their wedding, the man said he had never met his wife as she was a total stranger to him.

It was even after their wedding that they went on their first date.

But despite being shocked and not being in a relationship with the lady, the Filipino man said he got married to the lady.

He said it turned out that his parents were being led by God to choose the woman for her.

But events after the marriage have proven that his parents made no mistakes because the man is enjoying his marriage.

The man said:

"God has blessed us with four beautiful children."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man enjoys his marriage after marrying a stranger

@BermyPhil said:

"Beautiful Family! God bless you all. Make God always in the centre of your family."

@maria said:

"She was made for you; your marriage was ordained by God. You have a beautiful FAMILY."

@dielbere said:

"I never knew we have arranged marriages in the Philippines. Yours anyway is a beautiful story! congratulations."

