A video that has been making rounds on social media shows two Nigerian boys who were born and raised in the UK but could speak Yoruba perfectly.

The boys, who have British accents, demonstrated their proficiency in the language by conversing with each other and answering questions from the person behind the camera.

The boys explained that they learnt Yoruba from their parents, who are originally from Nigeria and moved to the UK for better opportunities.

The elder boy, who appeared younger than 10 years old, said that he had visited Nigeria once and spent two weeks there with his relatives.

However, he confessed that he was not keen on returning to Nigeria anytime soon, as he preferred the UK lifestyle.

The video has impressed many people who commended the boys for keeping their cultural identity and heritage alive, despite living in a different country.

Some people also expressed their admiration for the parents of the boys, who taught them Yoruba and instilled in them a sense of pride and belonging.

Peter Adedeji reacted:

"Well done. Their yoruba accent is on point."

Oluniyiadesola said:

"The Elder's Yoruba is like that of a proper Lagos Boy. This is a job well done."

Legendarey wrote:

"I pledge to Yoruba my language, to teach and speak yoruba to my kids in this Germany."

Alhnajeemsalahude:

"May Allah bless both of your parents I love this why some yoruba tone their family to British family oju alaodi proudly yoruba man."

Babyface081:

"No carry them come o."

RmOlumakin:

"This is very good, some parents are doing very badly in teaching their children their native languages, keep up the good work."

