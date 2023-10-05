A Nigerian boy who is a hawker went viral because of the way the skin on his head appeared

A video which went viral on social media shows that the boy may have been hawking for a long time

Many social media users are reacting to the video, with some saying the boy is a real hustler, as evidenced by his head

A Nigerian boy who has cutis verticis gyrata, commonly called scalp wrinkles, has gone viral on social media.

A video of the young boy shows that the skin on the man's head is flabby and very soft when touched.

The skin on his head is folded multiple times, creating many wrinkles, especially when it is touched.

In a video which has gone viral, the young boy was seen showing the skin of his head to some people in public.

Young hawker shows his head which has cutis verticis gyrata

He touched the skin, and it easily shifted to one side. The wrinkles on his head stunned many social media users.

The boy is a hawker, and he always carries his wares on his head. Many attribute the wrinkles on his head to the length of time he spends hawking. The video was reposted on Twitter by Dami Adenuga.

According to an article in Men's Health:

"This is cutis verticis gyrata, where the scalp develops folds that look like the brain. It's more common in men and usually completely harmless."

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react to video of man with wrinkles on his head

@EtimPoxman said:

"This guy don too hawk puff puff, I know am since primary school days."

@MrTrend__ commented:

"Man has been hawking for over 20 years now with his head."

@zamani281 commented:

"He must have carried that stuff for a very long time."

@Kotosiafaze said:

"Why does anyone need a Dr to explain to them that if you hawk all your life by carrying stuff on your head there would be side effects and results."

