Babatunde Gbadamosi, a Nigerian man who claimed Tinubu's late first son, Jide Tinubu, was his classmate has stirred reactions online

The Lagosian's revelations came amid allegations of certificate forgery against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to Babatunde, he attended Government College Lagos from 1978 to 1981 and his aunt was the school's vice principal during those periods

More drama as a Nigerian man, Babatunde Gbadamosi, who said he attended the same school as the late Jide Tinubu, Bola Tinubu's first son, has tackled the president.

In a tweet on X on Monday, October 2, Babatunde said he attended Government College Lagos from 1978 to 1981.

Babatunde Gbadamosi said he was Jide Tinubu's classmate. Photo Credit: @Naija_PR, @BOGbadams

The Lagosian made the revelations while quoting investigative journalist, David Hundeyin's tweet wherein he accused Tinubu of lying about his secondary school education.

Babatunde Gbadamosi said he schooled in GCL

Babatunde revealed he schooled at Government College Lagos (GCL) from 1978 to 1981 and his aunt was a vice principal during those periods.

He said he witnessed the graduation of the first set, saying Tinubu was definitely not one of the graduands. In his words:

"I attended GCL from 1978 to 1981. My aunty was the Vice-Principal for at least one of those years. I can confirm that I witnessed the graduation of the first set in 1979.

"Bola Ahmed Tinubu was definitely not among them.

"By pure coincidence, the late Jide Tinubu was my classmate at Lagos State School of Basic Studies, Agidingbi, Ikeja, opposite Cadbury.

"I could not possibly have been just 4 years the junior of his father in secondary school, could I?"

The revelations emerged after Chicago State University released President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's academic records on Monday, October 2.

See Babatunde Gbadamosi's tweet below:

Babatunde Gbadamosi's statements stirred reactions

@eyeweysee01 said:

"Lol! He is 4 years older than you. Had Jide before he was born.

"You can see how smelling the lies are. How did we ever. Get here as a people?"

@CHIWETALUJOSHU1 said:

"The wonders of Tinubu extend to his children.

"He is 7 years older than his daughter, so I won't be surprised if his late son was his schoolmate."

@bojan_knight said:

"Plenty is happening.

"Well when you live a life full of conspiracies and too much uncertainties, it's bound to catch up with you.

"Na wetin dey happen to BAT be this. There's no way to actually believe anything cos there's just too much he's hiding."

@thejazzychild said:

"But Festus Keyamo said he didn't attend secondary school. So who exactly is telling the truth?

"Tinubu that graduated before the school was established OR Keyamo that said great men in those days didn't go to school?"

@Sirdotskill said:

"But Tinubu had warned that a lot will be damaged if his certificate is released to Atiku and now it happening, my own na say Funsho Williams blood is fighting hard. No peace for the wicked."

CSU registrar testifies on Tinubu's real gender

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chicago's State University's registrar had testified on Tinubu's real gender in court.

While making a deposition, Westberg stated that the same Tinubu, who is a male, is the current Nigerian President.

The registrar made the testimonies available at the office of the counsel to Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Angela Liu, Dechert LLP, on 35 West Wacker Drive, Suite 3400, Chicago, IL 60601.

