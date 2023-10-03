A TikTok video of two Nigerian siblings who experienced their first day at a UK school has captured the hearts of many viewers

The mother of the boy and girl recorded their reactions as they returned from school and asked them about their day

The children said they prayed before starting their lessons and then they had the freedom to choose their snacks, but they opted for apple and tangerine

A heartwarming TikTok video of two Nigerian siblings who had their first taste of British education in the UK has gone viral on TikTok.

The mother of the adorable boy and girl captured their excitement and curiosity as they came back from their new school and quizzed them about their day.

The children enthusiastically recounted how they prayed together with their classmates and teachers before commencing their learning activities and then they enjoyed a variety of snacks during their break time, but they only picked apple and tangerine as their favourites.

They also shared how they felt welcomed and accepted by their peers and mentors, who greeted them with smiles and hugs.

The video has received thousands of views and a handful of comments, with many people expressing their admiration and affection for the children’s innocence and enthusiasm.

Some also shared their own stories of moving to a different country and culture and how they adapted to the change.

The video is a beautiful reminder of the joy and wonder of childhood and the importance of diversity and inclusion in education.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Baroh Food Mart said:

"Smart girl..she said prayer is prayer."

Great creature wrote:

"Just give them two months this accent will disappear from their mouth."

