A lady has shared her ordeal after using her boyfriend's ATM card to purchase a wig without his permission

The daring lady shared a WhatsApp screenshot revealing her boyfriend’s epic reaction to her bold move

Netizens who came across the post on TikTok were amused and curious about her daring action

A TikTok user, @aurora.jojo, has become an internet sensation after purchasing a wig with her boyfriend's money.

She shared a surprising video showing the moment she used her boyfriend's ATM card to buy a wig without his consent.

Man in pain as girlfriend secretly uses his ATM card Photo credit: @aurora.jojo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video also captured her boyfriend's frustration upon discovering the unauthorized transaction.

Her man said in vernacular;

“What's up you use my ATM card again? Shey make I run mad because of you? Just now wey you comot from my house you done carry my ATM card follow body. Na so I go dey receive debt alert.

“Wait wait wait, you been tell me before you carry my card? Which kind human you be? If I call you thief now you go say I done come. You get bad character.”

Aurora reacts as boyfriend slams her for using ATM card

In response to her boyfriend's outburst, Aurora expressed her love for him and mentioned that the hair looked good on her.

She said;

“Babe love you. I bought the hair. Babe the hair really looks good on me.”

Reactions trail post of lady who used boyfriend's ATM without permission

Netizens have flooded the comments section with various reactions to Aurora's bold move.

@She Bella reacted;

“But dear all jokes aside tell him when you want to take it okay. He might not get mad now but oneday he will and it will be over protect it now.”

@Katherine said:

“Me wey transfer money from my man account. He had to call his bank to put the money on hold for the person account o.”

@kachibeautylifestyle said:

“Beg am na. Use the card go and buy him apology gift please, he don too try abeg.”

@_Eri commented:

“Premium bad character anyways where did you meet this guy I mean which exact spot I want to try my luck.”

@MIDE said;

“Abeg borrow me your boyfriend for just 2 weeks nah my friend.”

@mhizvevas reacted:

“At this point the my dude just shakes his head. Now if I tell him babe I want to buy something he'll say na so u Dey tell me before nonsense.”

@Adanna said:

“Everything Iman Collectionz1 where una dey see all this love, am I a basket?”

