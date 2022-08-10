A bus conductor can no longer hide the love he feels for a light skinned Nigerian lady whom he sees on the road

In a viral video, he approached her and professed his undying love for her in the presence of passengers

The video has gone viral on social media with so many people pleading with the lady to give him a chance

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian conductor professing love for a beautiful lady has gone viral online.

In the sweet video, the conductor boldly expressed his feelings and declared his intentions to tie the knot with her.

According to him, his blood stopped flowing normally ever since he met her. He further reiterated that he loves her the same way he loves his mother.

Nigerian conductor falls in love

Source: UGC

In his words:

"Na because of my love. Because of my sweetheart. The day I met you, e be like say the place wey blood dey pass for my body, water don dey pass there because of the love that I have for you. I love you like my mum.

And my mother tell me to go and look for who I will marry. Since the day I see you, I know say I don get wife. You make me crase. You make me loss. I don't know what to do again. I'm confused. I love you so much. I want you to control my life as you like. Come and wear my life. Dream about me please."

Sharing the video via TikTok, the pretty lady identified as Empress Zoeyy said she thinks his love his real.

"I think this guy is really in love with me cause he knows when I dismiss from rehearsals. He comes to wait for me. He looks for me till he finds me", she said.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users share their thoughts

@kubiemtee said:

"Ahhh you don make my bother lost oooo one comrade down."

@khallypoundz8 stated:

"Give this guy answer I can see he is truly in love With our queen zoeyy ."

@hassanhussai1234 noted:

"Wahalur abeg no break e heart oo no to make am craze o."

@deymorelha01 reacted:

"I just like the way she respond,very sensible and matured way,if some girls,you we heard which level,(awon olofo)."

@daniesamandaorji remarked:

"I love d way u treat him,pls thank God u did not chance him."

