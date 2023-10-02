A remarkable photo of Nigerian master’s students in 1991 was posted on Facebook by Muhammad Jalal on 30 September 2023

The photo, taken at Ahmadu Bello University in the Architecture department, showed a splendid building and students wearing traditional attire typical of northern Nigeria

Jalal said he was a master’s student at the university at the time and identified everyone in the photo, who are now prominent and respected in Nigeria

On 30 September 2023, Muhammad Jalal shared a captivating photo on his Facebook page that captured the life of master’s students in Nigeria in 1991.

The photo was a snapshot of a moment in time at Ahmadu Bello University, one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in Nigeria, where Jalal was studying Architecture.

Stufents in 1991 pose for a picture. Photo credit: Facebook/Muhammad Jalal

The photo showed a magnificent building with a domed roof and intricate designs, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of northern Nigeria.

The students in the photo were dressed in traditional clothing, such as flowing robes and head cap that expressed their identity and pride.

Jalal revealed that he was one of the master’s students in the photo and named all the others, who have since grown up to become distinguished and influential figures in Nigeria.

See the photo below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Salihjo Suleiman said:

"Wow! So rooftop has been in existence since 19’s and it’s still look amazing till today."

Adam Umar Mai Gishiri wrote:

"Sometimes I feel like old age is but myth, with the Likes of this post I became much assured that young are growing. Continue to be blessed Sir."

