A heartwarming clip of a young dad cuddling and soothing his newborn baby to sleep has captivated TikTok audience

The dad revealed that his little one loved nodding off whenever he played a loud song for him.

This was a surprising change for the baby, who used to only fall asleep with the sound of a vacuum noise, but now preferred a noisy tune to drift away

A touching video of a young father gently holding and rocking his newborn baby girl in his arms has captured the hearts of thousands of TikTok users.

The proud dad shared that his precious son had developed a quirky habit of falling asleep whenever he blasted a loud song for him to listen to.

Father rocks baby to sleep. Photo credit: TikTok/@h.kdtory

Source: TikTok

This was a remarkable contrast to how the baby used to behave before, when he could only drift off to dreamland with the constant hum of a vacuum noise in the background, but now he seemed to enjoy a lively melody to lull him to sleep.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User8220834291863 reacted:

"Most adorable bubba."

Codeinecrawford said:

"I love Africa men."

DHannah wrote:

"Adorable baby Dad keep him warm."

Nwaezewih commented:

"It was so adorable to watch."

PreciouUs also commented:

"Yes babies like a noise cc. Keep it real. So what you saying is he so like a hoover."

User768278282:

"It is me. I love the skin tone of both of them. Bu especially dads. Can you say something like that today? Propably."

Source: Legit.ng