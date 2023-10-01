A mother has shared a copy of her child's assignment which was corrected by his school teacher

While sharing a photo on Facebook, she criticised the teacher's correction and asked netizens for their opinions

Some netizens claimed that the teacher was right but a host of others insisted that the teacher didn't understand the question

A mother has sought advice from netizens after her child's assignment was marked down by his teacher.

The mother said she helped her son to do his assignment only to see some corrections made by his teacher after he returned from school.

Mum tackles son's teacher over assignment corrections

She shared a photo of the assignment question which asked the child to write capital and small letters on a line.

Despite following the instructions, the teacher used a red pen to make some corrections which the mother believed was wrong.

Sharing a photo of the page, the mother said:

"Teachers in the house abeg help me. The teacher wrote with red pen after my son submitted the work we did at home. Please was it supposed to be like this considering the instruction and example given. Thank you."

Reactions as mum tackles teacher over marking scheme

While many took sides with the teacher, others maintained that the teacher didn't understand the question.

Akumade Eze said:

The Teacher is very very very wrong. The instruction is CAPITAL or SMALL letter, which means if the word is in capital, you fix there, also Small letter you fix there."

Geraldine Nwankwo wrote:

"You were correct. The instruction was for the child to identify which was written in capital letters or small letters and group them under accordingly."

Uche Rose said:

"Madam your child is expected to write on both space provided, the in capital letters while the second space in small letters."

Morenike reacted:

"You were correct the instruction was write each under capital or small letters not capital and small letters. So if the words is written in capital letters you write it under capital and if it’s small letter you write under small letter. Two examples was done to guide while didn’t the publisher write on both as examples."

Ogbonna Clever added:

"Those of you saying the teacher is correct, should calm down and read slowly with understanding and attach comprehensive attitude into the word “OR” , and you will see that both you and the teacher needs to go back to school."

