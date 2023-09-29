Perhaps one of the most popular staple foods in Nigeria is garri. What makes it popular is that it is relatively cheap and easy to prepare. Many Nigerians are in love with the delicacy, and it is perpetually on the family food menu. Restaurants and local bukas also prepare it for sale because many customers prefer it to other types of swallows such as akpu and industrially processed floor.

The popularity of garri is also enhanced by the fact that it can be eaten soaked. In fact, some people who do not eat garri as a swallow eat it when soaked. Soaked garri is particularly popular among students and low-income earners who consume it with groundnut, honey, coconut, palm kernel, and other additions.

Many people consume garri soaked.



Garri is a Nigerian food that is 100% locally produced from cassava and is the flour of fresh starchy cassava root. Once the cassava is harvested, it could take less than three days to process it into garri.

Garri is popular because it is relatively cheap

As stated earlier, one of the reasons why garri is widely consumed is that it is relatively cheap compared to other staple foods. Also, many Nigerians can quickly produce their garri themselves if they are also cassava farmers.

Oftentimes, students of higher institutions call their parents at home and ask them to produce garri and send to them in school. Also, those who live in the cities often call their relatives at home and ask them to help make garri and send to them in the city. Unlike other food staples, garri is easily accessible.

Apart from being able to produce it themselves, garri is also freely sold in the streets. It is sold in small cups. Presently, in a city such as Port Harcourt, a cup of garri goes for N100 against a cup of rice that is N250.

Also, a 'paint rubber' of garri currently goes for N1600 as against a 'paint rubber' of rice, which goes for N4500 in Port Harcourt. Garri is, therefore, more affordable, which is why many people perpetually keep it on the food menu.

Garri is easy to prepare

Another reason why garri is popular among Nigerians is that it is straightforward to prepare. For the garri fufu, all one needs is hot water, and for the soaked garri, all one needs is cold water and ingredients such as sugar. Some who cannot afford sugar use salt.

While the soaked garri can be consumed with only sugar, other ingredients can also be added. Some people consume their soaked garri with diverse ingredients such as kuli kuli, groundnut, honey, beans, salt, milk, biscuits, biscuits and so much more.

For the garri fufu, there is no need to pound garri as it can just be turned with a spatula, popularly called 'turning garri stick' once hot water turns it into thick paste.

Nutritional benefits of garri

Many nutritional benefits have been attributed to garri. Contrary to a popularly held belief that garri is dangerous for the eyes, it is said to be beneficial for eyesight.

An article in the Guardian listed some of the benefits of garri as follows:

"The vitamin A and bakarotennya contents in garri can help to improve the health of your eyes and can also prevent future blindness.

"Garri works for diarrhea too. So if you are having a meal-gone-wrong situation, mix it with water and drink twice a day and expect a perfect result.

"Garri helps to absorb toxins that go into your intestines. This, in turn, can help improve your digestive health. You can soak garri in water with milk to have a combined effect. That is, the vitamins from milk mixed with that in garri, makes for a great combination.

"Garri soaked in water helps to provide a certain amount of energy which aids a healthy life. When soaked in cold water, it also reduces the body temperature, especially during the hot weather."

Apart from the above, a health information website, Health Guide, adds that garri is also a source of folate.

The website states:

"Folate is one of the few less popular but important vitamins with lots of functions in the body. For instance, folate is necessary for red blood formation and healthy growth, and for pregnant women, the presence of folate can help reduce the risk of birth defects, especially those that occur in the brain and spine of developing babies.

"The above are some of the many health benefits of garri, so the next time you drink your garri or turn it into eba, you should have in mind that you are eating healthy food with lots of benefits for your body."

