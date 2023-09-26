Internet users have reacted to an emerging video on social media of a daring pastor in a lions' den

It appeared the pastor attempted to recreate a popular Bible story of how Daniel survived in the large cats' abode

While many people tackled the pastor for what they described as shameful to the body of Christ, others made jokes about it

In a daring bid to recreate the story of Daniel in the lions' den in the Bible, an unidentified pastor was spotted in the abode of the large cats.

Influencer Tunde Ednut shared the clip on Instagram, noting that the pastor brought his church members to demonstrate that 'nothing can happen to a man of God.'

The pastor played with the lions.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the cleric, who wore a blue suit, could be seen caressing two of the lionesses at two different periods as he had fun.

The lionesses seemed unmoved by his presence and did not resist his touch. People watched the pastor from a metal protector.

Legit.ng could, however, not confirm the authenticity of the cleric or the claim by the influencer at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the lions' den video

lypixphotography said:

"I need to watch the full video, his own story go pass Pastor Jah that foolishly killed himself by entering Lion’s den at UI zoo many years ago."

donaldmgb6 said:

"Something must have been done before his visit there that we do not know .I will like to invite him to my neighbours compound to come and visit Roger .It is a very friendly dog."

augingenuity said:

"That lion is not wild is trained, God does miracles when is needed not to show his powers...... I have nothing to tell the pastor except "dey play ."

iamblackbharbie22 said:

"And you’ll wonder why most people don’t take Christianity serious.

"Cuz people like this would be making it look like a joke."

michael._u said:

"Pastor Daniel enter this fine zoo dey touch well fed lions? Come try am for naija wey hunger wan kee them, the lions go think say you be the miracle."

olabisi_ismail_plusmediapro1 said:

"D owner/keeper of d lion is in front giving dem signal, so dey are calm base on instruction. Tamed already."

Nigerian pastor eaten alive by lions in 1991

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a Nigerian pastor who was devoured by lions while trying to redo a Bible story.

While it is stated that the incident happened in 1991, there is no generally accepted report of how Abodunrin entered the lion enclosure.

According to Information Nigeria's account of that fateful day, Prophet Abodunrin sported a red flowing robe and a big Holy Bible as he approached the lion's enclosure.

He refused to heed the warnings and shoutings of alarmed zoo keepers. Some accounts said Prophet Abodunrin actually sneaked into the lion's enclosure.

Source: Legit.ng