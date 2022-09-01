While fun lovers and visitors stormed the University of Ibadan zoo in 1991 to see animals, Prophet Daniel Abodunrin had an entirely audacious agenda

The daring preacher had his mind set on replicating a famous Bible story involving Daniel who was thrown into a lion's den and came out unscathed

Upon entering the UI zoo's enclosure of the lions, the large cats retreated on seeing the prophet, but things quickly took a sad turn

Prophet Daniel Abodunrin etched his name in Nigerian history as a preacher who met his sad end while trying to recreate a famous Bible story.

University of Ibadan zoo

The University of Ibadan is situated in Ibadan, one of the largest cities in West Africa and is one of the best zoos in Nigeria.

According to Travel Waka, UI's zoo was founded in 1948 as a research and educational centre but became a full-fledged zoo in 1974 with the introduction of endangered as well as exotics animals.

The zoo has different sections of animals namely reptiles, carnivores, avian, herbivores and so forth.'It has become a nest for thousands of tourists over the years due to its popularity.

How Prophet Abodunrin entered the lion enclosure in 1991

While it is stated that the incident happened in 1991, there is no generally accepted report of how Abodunrin entered the lion enclosure.

According to Information Nigeria's account of that fateful day, Prophet Abodunrin sported a red flowing robe and a big Holy Bible as he approached the lion's enclosure. He refused to heed the warnings and shoutings of alarmed zoo keepers.

Some accounts said Prophet Abodunrin actually sneaked into the lion's enclosure.

There is also another report of the incident that posited Abodunrin convinced one of the zoo keepers to allow him to enter and let God do his wonders, saying that the God of Daniel was the same yesterday, today and forever.

Where Prophet Abodunrin actually drew inspiration from

Pastor Abiodun drew inspiration from the popular Holy Bible account of Daniel in the lion's den.

The story as told in Daniel chapter 6 of the old testament narrated how a Jewish boy named Daniel served in the king’s court until the time of Cyrus, the Persian emperor.

Daniel was thrown into the lion's den by King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon to be devoured by the large cats but would miraculously go in to meet tamed animals. He eventually came out unscathed.

How Prophet Abodunrin met his sad end in 1991

Upon gaining access into the lion's enclosure by whichever way, the large cats retreated to a corner.

Perhaps driven by the belief that God will tame the lions and upon seeing how they retreated, Abodunrin kept chanting Bible verses, gesticulating and communicating to the lions to be still.

But in an instant, the lions pounced on him and tore Abodunrin into shreds. No one could enter to save him. Tourists and visitors watched the horrific sight.

