A man who sings uniquely has captured people's attention on TikTok, and he has become popular

Periodically, Pastor Solomon records and posts videos of himself singing popular hymns passionately

Solomons's lip movements and the strength he applies to the songs have always made people laugh in his comment section

A TikTok singer has become a viral sensation because of how he moves his lips while performing.

The man, identified as Pastor Solomon, enjoys singing Christian songs, especially hymns.

Many TikTok users say the man sings in a funny way. Photo credit: TikTok/@pst..Solomon.solo.

Source: TikTok

He mostly closes his eyes while singing, and his two nostrils are always spread apart.

Also, his facial expression, with his nose expanding and contracting when he sings, always makes people laugh.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Man's passionate way of singing makes him popular

In one of his videos, the man sang 'My Hope is Built on Nothing Less,' an ancient hymn written in 1834 by Edward Mote.

The way he sang sparked reactions among his followers. While others admired the passionate singing, some said his funny voice amused them.

However, Pastor Solomon does not seem to care about what people say concerning his singing style. Currently, he has 30.5k followers and 859.1k video likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a man who sings on TikTok

@FRANK said:

"The nose shake after the stress."

@Short_app commented:

"Abeg make somebody produce this guy, he don suffer reach."

@reykilay.oscrr0 said:

"I was breathing on his behalf."

@Kindnex said:

"But truth be told he has a nice vocal cord. It’s the fact that he is so close to the camera for me?"

@Grenadian Woman said:

"For a Minute there, I thought you were about to explode in the sinking sand, sir!"

@olaife said:

"The mouth wan tear."

@Jackie commented:

"Please go to American Got Talent."

Video shows talented boy singing

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian boy sang beautifully in a viral video.

The boy is so talented that many people tell him to go into music.

He was discovered by a music producer who acknowledged the boy's gift.

Source: Legit.ng