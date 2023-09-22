A lady's family members all made her feel like a queen after she credited their account numbers with undisclosed amounts

The family sang her praise to the high heavens with one of them calling her the one and only of her kind

Many Nigerians could not stop laughing when her kid brother played "dorime" song as his way of gratitude

A Nigerian lady shared a video showing how her family reacted after she credited their account number.

They all had different expressions of gratitude in their family WhatsApp as they dropped funny audion messages.

The lady showed their responses in a WhatsApp group. Photo source: @coach_lizzy

Family WhatsApp chat "leaked"

Her sister praised her sister as a professional hypeman would. She called her sister the "only one Lizzy."

Another sibling also called the lady "odogwu" for crediting her bank account. What surprised many was her brother's show of appreciation. He played "dorime" song instead.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mboti said:

"Abeg wer yhu see money give all family members."

Rare//being said:

"Okay which work you Dey do."

Baddest-Phina

"You no fit vex for this kind house ajeh."

_justnancy0 said:

"Your family na cruise."

scentbydura said:

"Na the dorime off me pass. Odogwu doings."

Widner Durff Monica said:

"Is the dorime for me, send your kid bro acc he deserves it."

peace said:

"Kid bro e reach to dorime."

Snow white:

"See as I burst laff immediately I hrd dorime God bless you."

Gifted said:

"Why kid bro Dey always do like this."

gift said:

"Your family is very appreciative."

Precious said:

"Omo I just dey laugh see pure love."

kizitobtc said:

"Come be like say na only me no Dey family group."

OHEMAA WAV said:

"The feeling wen they actually appreciate the little u give them. God bless u."

Father credited son with N2k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man entertained people as he "leaked" the WhatsApp chat between him and his dad.

The hilarious man (@mullahchriss) wrote his chats lyrically, praising his dad while begging him for the sum of N2k.

