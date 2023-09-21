A young man threw a motorcyclist off balance with the heartwarming gesture he displayed to him

The young man made a scene as he got to the bike man's station and immediately went on one knee to offer him a gallon of fuel

The bike man's reaction in the touching video left many people in stitches, just as people commended the youth

A Nigerian youth has been hailed on social media for putting a smile on the face of a bike man in a lovely fashion.

The youth's fuel gesture was captured in a heartwarming TikTok video that has gone viral online.

The young man offered the bike man a gallon of fuel. Photo Credit: @iam3pu_a

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the young man, @iam3pu_a, arrived at the bike man's station and immediately knelt on one knee before him.

The bike man was startled

This caught the attention of the people present as they tried to decipher what was about to happen. Next, the man stretched out his hand as he offered the shocked bike man a gallon of fuel.

The bike man was taken aback even more and smiled as he hesitated. Eventually, he received the gallon of fuel with joy. The incident happened in Ekiti state.

Watch the video below:

The bike man's reaction left people in stitches

Frank Ogbonna said:

"Baba dey use style touch am small small weather him go turn to yam."

Imole said:

"See where bad government don carry us reach imagine fuel don turn surprise package."

harsharkeforlarha said:

"I know dis man,he deserves it bcs his a nice person."

Mide said:

"This is my junction, Nova junction . Keep up the good work bro."

WAVEY said:

"Man hasn’t received love in years,it’s so strange."

Yemiwo said:

"Nobody is talking about that angry man pushing the man to collect the fuel if the bike man turn to yam now nah him go first japa."

amara said:

"Baba dey do like girl wey want collect engagement ring."

DEMILADE said:

"Baba no wan disappear go Naira Marley house."

