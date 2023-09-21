A couple, in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, has delivered a newborn baby with 26 fingers and toes

While the baby's family believes she is the “second coming of a Hindu goddess,” medical professionals attribute the extra body parts to a rare genetic abnormality

Pictures of the newborn with seven fingers on each hand have emerged on social media and sparked reactions

In the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, a couple has welcomed a baby girl with 26 fingers and toes.

Daily Mail reports that the baby was born at a hospital in Bharatpur, India with seven fingers on each hand and six toes on each foot.

The baby's parents believe she is a reincarnation of a Hindu goddess. Photo Credit: Daily Mail

Source: UGC

Her parents hail her as a goddess

Legit.ng learnt the child's parents are thrilled about the delivery. The baby's mother, Sarju Devi, who is 25, expressed excitement about the newborn.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“My sister has given birth to a baby who has 26 fingers, and we are considering it to be the incarnation of Dholagarh Devi. We are very happy, Sarju's brother told local media, New York Post reports.

Medical professionals and the parents disagree over the baby's condition

The baby's family's joy stems from their belief that the child is a reincarnation of a Hindu goddess - Dholagarh Devi.

Dholagarh Devi is a renowned deity, and her temple is near the baby's birthplace. Sculptures portray the goddess of Dholagarh as a youthful figure with multiple arms. The baby's father, Gopal Bhattacharya, is reportedly happy about the delivery.

However, medical professionals said the baby's condition is a genetic anomaly.

Nigerians share their thoughts on the Indian newborn with 26 fingers and toes

Henry Dokubo said:

"A country that people eat with rats and Monkeys, what would you expect in a country like that."

Esther Nwatoka Fineface said:

"Na only India all this kind stuff dey come from kwanu.

"Why."

Cynthia Nkemjika Harrison-Obi said:

"This is very common in India. Next thing is that he would be worshipped as a god incarnate."

John Anthony Ikwulono said:

"This is serious.

"I suggest they undergo surgery to normalize the fingers and toes.

"It is well."

Ola Frosh said:

"Guinness world record, congratulations to the newborn baby. God is great."

Eminowa Mayowa said:

"This is wonderful, God reveal himself to his parents."

Melodious Tush Henry said:

"I had six on my feet together with two of my siblings, incredible God."

Newborn with massive hair on body emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a newborn baby with massive hair on his body and face had gone viral.

In a video posted on the platform by @afterbirth, the child was shown just a few minutes after it emerged into the world.

The video showed the child crying with its tiny voice, but the hair on its body overshadowed everything. The baby has plenty of hair on its arms, back and face. The child is evidently endowed with hair from birth.

Source: Legit.ng