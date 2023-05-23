India says it will remove its highest currency, the Rs20,000, from circulation

The Reserve Bank of India said it would phase out the currency as it is not commonly used in the country

India’s move echoes Nigeria’s decision to demonetize its currencies, leading to widespread panic last year and early 2023.

India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, is set to phase out the Rs2,000 bills by September 2023.

The bank appealed for calm after it decided to pull its highest denomination from circulation, causing panic and leading to fiscal instability.

Reserve bank gives reason for action

On Friday, May 19, 2023, the apex bank announced that it would eradicate Rs2,000, which was exchanged for USD24, asking the public to exchange them at banks by the end of September.

It added that the notes would remain legal tender but failed to specify for how long.

In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invalidated Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes overnight to crack down on illicit untaxed money, forcing people nationwide to rush to the banks to exchange their money.

The country’s Reserve Bank Governor, Shaktikanta Das, said on Monday, May 22, 2023, he does not expect people to rush to the banks for exchanges.

The currency was introduced as a temporary measure to boost cash supplies after the 2016 demonetization, and the Reserve Bank said it had stopped printing them, stating that the notes are not commonly used as before.

Analysts said businesses and households will feel the ripple effects and may not affect the country’s economy.

India's move is similar to Nigeria's, with a difference

The apex bank did not mention corruption as a reason for the latest move, but experts believe it is an effort to rein cash outside the banking system.

On October 26, 2022, Nigeria’s central bank announced plans to redesign three of the country’s highest currencies, citing hoarding, kidnapping, and general corruption as reasons.

The announcement caused widespread panic as Nigerians rushed to exchange their money in the bank.

Also, the decision led to a cash crunch which nearly crippled the economy.

The decision by India is a positive move as it may likely lead to stronger currency in the country.

