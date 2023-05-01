Global site navigation

“There Is Still Love”: Beautiful Lady Surprises Her Mechanic Boyfriend at His Workshop, Coworkers Scream
People

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A lady surprised both her lover and his fellow mechanics at their workshop as she celebrated her man
  • The mechanics at the workshop all screamed in amazement when they saw the birthday cake the lady brought
  • Nigerians who reacted to the video of the lover said that mechanics are rich people and the man must have been spending on the lady

A beautiful Nigerian lady made her mechanic boyfriend feel so loved on his birthday as he stormed his workshop with a birthday cake.

As the lady came into the workshop, the man's fellow mechanics screamed at the special treatment the celebrant got from his lover.

Mechanic and lover/lady gave man cake.
People said that that true love still exists. Photo source: @benmoni4
Source: TikTok

Sweet love between mechanic and lady

People rejoiced and danced as the lady stood beside the cake. In one of the videos shared online by @benmoni4, the man could be seen standing in front of his girlfriend.

Social media users who saw the lovers' videos said that the young mechanic man must have been a good person to the lady.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 50 comments with more than 800 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Der Kaiser said:

"She is rare."

Gbaski said:

"Na true love bro no break that girl heart oo."

treasurebeckey said:

"Na guy wey dey loyal ND caring we go give."

Janice said:

"Love dey sweet sha."

HARMLESS10 said:

"There’s still love mhen We keep trying till we get someone that’s our own."

official saintdavid said:

"God bless me too with a faithful fine lady."

Franklin said:

"See love, so girls like this still exist."

Chiamaka said:

"Mechanic ppl no be broke ppl truth be told them rich pass some yahoo boys."

obedobinna said:

"Forget ooo. the guy don give am love wella. just that in her case. she is appreciative."

Tony Antwi said:

"I pray u dnt leave her when da money comes plenty."

adewumi said:

"If no be yahoo wey spoil things na mechanics dey get the finest girls those days."

