A lady surprised both her lover and his fellow mechanics at their workshop as she celebrated her man

The mechanics at the workshop all screamed in amazement when they saw the birthday cake the lady brought

Nigerians who reacted to the video of the lover said that mechanics are rich people and the man must have been spending on the lady

A beautiful Nigerian lady made her mechanic boyfriend feel so loved on his birthday as he stormed his workshop with a birthday cake.

As the lady came into the workshop, the man's fellow mechanics screamed at the special treatment the celebrant got from his lover.

People said that that true love still exists. Photo source: @benmoni4

Source: TikTok

Sweet love between mechanic and lady

People rejoiced and danced as the lady stood beside the cake. In one of the videos shared online by @benmoni4, the man could be seen standing in front of his girlfriend.

Social media users who saw the lovers' videos said that the young mechanic man must have been a good person to the lady.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 50 comments with more than 800 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Der Kaiser said:

"She is rare."

Gbaski said:

"Na true love bro no break that girl heart oo."

treasurebeckey said:

"Na guy wey dey loyal ND caring we go give."

Janice said:

"Love dey sweet sha."

HARMLESS10 said:

"There’s still love mhen We keep trying till we get someone that’s our own."

official saintdavid said:

"God bless me too with a faithful fine lady."

Franklin said:

"See love, so girls like this still exist."

Chiamaka said:

"Mechanic ppl no be broke ppl truth be told them rich pass some yahoo boys."

obedobinna said:

"Forget ooo. the guy don give am love wella. just that in her case. she is appreciative."

Tony Antwi said:

"I pray u dnt leave her when da money comes plenty."

adewumi said:

"If no be yahoo wey spoil things na mechanics dey get the finest girls those days."

Source: Legit.ng