Love is a beautiful thing and many Nigerian couples have further proven this by showing it in different ways. One of the ways that the couples display their love is through gifts which keeps inspiring social media users.

Legit.ng presents five Nigerian men who gifted their wives beautiful cars.

1. Kolade Adebajo Taiwo

A Nigerian man identified as Kolade Adebajo Taiwo gifted his wife a brand new Range Rover on her birthday.

A heartwarming video showed the celebrant expressing joy over the vehicle and other gifts her husband gave her on her special day.

After checking her gifts one after the other and appreciating her husband's sweet love, the woman was led outside by a trumpeter to behold her brand new Range Rover.

The young woman was gifted a brand new Range Rover by her husband, Kolade Adebajo Taiwo. Photo credit: @thesurprisefactoryy

Source: Instagram

2. Ishola Omo Adisa

Ishola Omo Adisa gave his wife a brand new Mercedes-Benz as "push gift" after the couple welcomed their first child.

The young man took to his Instagram page to share a video of the moment he gifted the love of his life the new whip.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

"She made my dream come through, I made her dream come true. Thank you, Funke."

Ishola Omo Adisa bought his wife a brand new Mercedes-Benz. Photo credit: @shawler01

Source: Instagram

3. Mary's hubby

A Nigerian woman identified as Mary received a brand new Range Rover from her husband on her birthday.

Mary shared a heartwarming video on social media in which she could be seen jumping up in excitement after seeing the gift from the love of her life.

The red car had other gifts and a money cake on it.

Mary jumped up in excitement after getting a brand new Range Rover from her husband. Photo credit: @marybelnewlook_boutiqu

Source: Instagram

4. Gospel Agochukwu

Gospel Agochukwu is a Nigerian pastor who gave his wife a brand new car to celebrate her birthday.

According to the Christian cleric who shared adorable photos on social media, their marriage has been blessed with five kids in four years.

Nigerians on social media flooded the comment section of the man's post to celebrate his wife.

Gospel Agochukwu gave his wife a brand new car on her birthday. Photo credit: Gospel Agochukwu

Source: Facebook

5. Daud Oreoluwa Balogun

A Nigerian man named Daud Oreoluwa Balogun gifted his wife a beautiful Venza car after the couple welcomed a baby boy.

The woman got emotional in a video that was shared on Instagram after receiving the car gift from her husband.

@sikiru_akinola captioned the video:

"Yesterday, my Egbon and CEO of @imageplusfotography, Daud Oreoluwa Balogun surprised his wife with a Venza. This came four days after the arrival of their son."

Daud Oreoluwa Balogun gifted his wife a beautiful car after the couple welcomed a baby boy. Photo credit: @sikiru_akinola

Source: Instagram

Woman gifts her husband brand new Mercedes-Benz

In similar news, Gbadewole Olubunmi Mary, a Nigerian woman who gifted her husband a brand new Mercedes Benz car on their 7th wedding anniversary, said she doesn't mind gifting him a private jet if God blesses her.

Speaking with @bbcnewsyoruba, the woman said she bought the car for her husband because the man is a giver.

According to Mary, people don't give her husband gifts despite the fact that the man is a giver. She said she has been thinking about gifting the man something big since they gave birth to their first child.

