A mechanic boy blessed with a melodious voice sang sweetly in a video posted on TikTok by a music producer

The music producer, Poppil, was out on the street looking for talented people who could sing when he found the mechanic boy

Poppil went on to mix the boy's song with a nice sound that thrilled a lot of people who asked the boy to go into music

A music producer found a talented Nigerian talented boy who sang with an electrifying voice.

The producer, Poppil, often goes into the streets to look for gifted singers, and that was how he discovered the mechanic boy identified as Boy Tiphe.

The young boy is a gifted singer. Photo credit: TikTok/@poppill_b.

Source: TikTok

In the video, which has received over 1 million views on TikTok, Poppil located the boy at a mechanic workshop.

He then asked him to do a freestyle for him, and the boy did not hesitate to sing with his sweet voice.

Video of a boy who is a talented singer goes viral

When he opened his mouth to sing, the music producer was thrilled. He asked him to stop so that he could record.

The song has now been mixed with a matching sound. People who listened to the song on TikTok said the boy is genuinely talented.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as a mechanic boy thrills music producer with his sweet voice

@Big Bombay said:

"If this guy later blow abeg remember that guy wey say I know shanko wey dey sing ooo."

Ex Woli Dem said:

"That's why Nigeria is still number one in Afrobeat music."

@adeolaadeniyiabee commented:

"Omọ this boy is good. Please we need more."

@Syggo said:

"Please someone should help this boy I beg!"

@Richie Lux7 said:

"Pure talent African youth are blessed, but the leaders."

@chisom commented:

"This guy is very good don't let him go."

@Idamu said:

"Second Mohbad."

