A video captured the moment a man dug the earth with a shovel and brought out plenty of pebbles that looked like gold

The man showed the pebbles to his TikTok followers, and many of them expressed surprise that gold could be that easy to find

At the moment, the video has received 30.4k likes, 748 comments and over 2300 shares on TikTok alone

A man dug the earth with a shovel and found some stones that looked shiny like gold.

The pebbles were many in number, and the man was picking them and pouring them into a container by his side. The video was posted on TikTok by @xom0070.

The man dug the earth and showed pebbles that looked like gold. Photo credit: Getty Images/Nikada and TikTok/@xom0070. Man's image is used for illustration purposes only.

Source: UGC

The man did not dig too deep before discovering the rare stones, as he only moved a little soil to create a space on the ground.

Many of the gold-like stones were concentrated in one of the little holes he dug.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Man digs ground and picks pebbles that look like stone

Brownish sand mixed with the pebbles, and he carefully picked them up one after the other.

It is unclear if the pebbles are gold, but many of the man's followers accused him of painting them.

Others believed the pebbles were gold and asked the man where he found them.

Watch the video below:

People react as man shows pebbles that look like gold

@principle Art said:

"Nice gold spray."

@Tamale Michael said:

"Gold can't make such a sound."

@Alexander commented:

"Nice stone looks like gold."

@user4902968069581 said:

"I am 100% sure it is not gold."

@KHOZA_N commented:

"Your gold is very light real gold is very heavy."

@vlaa putin said:

"How much to paint stones?"

@irongold reacted:

"I didn't expect to see such a wonderful video."

@user9916693123334 commented:

"I need to join you boss."

@makueth said:

"Which country could be this please?"

@Paul Cruzy said:

"Where is this place?"

Stone that can ignite fire goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man posted a video of a black stone that could ignite a flame.

The video of the stone was posted by Peche Africa, who said the continent is blessed with resources such as the stone.

The rock ignited and started a fire, just like coal, after someone used an iron rod to strike it multiple times.

Source: Legit.ng