The video of an overloaded bus has sparked reactions because of how it stood like a beast of burden

The yellow bus carried so many plastic household items such as jerrycans, buckets and chairs believed to be for sale

It is not known where the bus was loaded and where it was headed, but the video stunned many TikTok users

A video of a bus overloaded with plastic goods surfaced on TikTok and went viral and got many views.

The video of the bus was posted by PP Stracoeur, and it captured the attention of other TikTokers, who marvelled at the many items the bus carried.

The bus was overloaded with many plastic goods. Photo credit: TikTok/@arisram26.

In the short clip, the bus was seen parked by the roadside as if it was preparing to embark on a journey or just arrived from one.

The bus was loaded with plastic household items such as chairs, jerrycans, buckets and mattresses.

Bus loaded with many goods goes viral

The goods were above the bus as the entire roof and its boot were filled to the brim.

Some TikTok users wondered where the bus driver was heading and if he could move because of the load it carried.

TikTok users react to video of overloaded bus

@ruthkazembe569 said:

"I'm only interested in the person who was doing the packing."

@Wagiedah commented:

"This is taking overloading to a new level."

@Deano said:

"With the price of diesel, we can't do two or three trips anymore."

@Ceiling & Partition Group commented:

"How these cars defy the centre of gravity, still boggles my mind."

@Manoj said:

"This is unbelievable."

@Keolebogile Kgopotso said:

"The parker was using a forklift, the work was meticulous."

@cindy nyoni said:

"So how is it going to pass at a lower bridge?"

@Amaryaseer commented:

"My relatives when they're coming over for a 3-day visit."

Keke rider overloads his tricycle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Keke rider loaded his tricycle with 13 empty water tanks.

The big tanks were too much for the Keke as it struggled to move on a street road.

Many social media users who saw the video said the keke rider took a huge risk with the number of tanks he loaded

