Over 51,000 fans on Instagram watched the video of a beautiful lady who danced to traditional music

The beautiful lady took to the dancing floor after hearing the irresistible sound of traditional drums

Her dance impressed many Instagram users who confessed that she took them back to their traditional roots

A lady with excellent dancing skills entertained people by shaking her body to native music.

In a video posted on Instagram by @enmipatiopr, the lady stormed the dance floor and held people spellbound with her moves.

Skilled drummers played native music, and the lady danced for the audience. Photo credit: Instagram/@enmipatiopr.

She could not resist the sound of the native song as the traditional drummers tapped the hides and produced sweet rhymes.

The lady, identified as @janni_laguer, danced as if she already rehearsed her moves before coming out in public.

Lady shakes her body to Puerto Rican traditional

She made use of all her body parts as she danced. She shook her waist and gestured with her hands as her face lit up with a beautiful smile.

The video thrilled many Instagram users who confessed that the lady took them back to their cultural roots.

The nice video was reposted by @nwe, who says the dance has its roots in Puerto Rican culture.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady dances to traditional song

@la_joie said:

"Lovely to see how much of African culture is preserved in Latinx culture even after all these years."

@molatoyouknow said:

"But they still keep saying that they got nothing to do with Africa."

@o.g.a.vbz said:

"This is directly African, like we are the SAME."

@roshieboomac reacted:

"We have this dance in Jamaica as well. We call it Kumina."

@sai_kauna said:

"I just saw the Yoruba bàtà shoulder dance. This is so beautiful."

@fugshui commented:

"She killed this! I have to stop and watch every time I see this video."

@aproudaguilar said:

"The African blood is what makes us the perfect human."

