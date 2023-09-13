A hilarious video from a wedding held recently has caused a serious frenzy in the social media space

In the video, he asked the MC to call his father-in-law's attention so he could watch him kiss his daughter

Netizens in the comments section speculated that the father-in-law might have given him a tough time

During his wedding reception, a man identified as @freedom_derby made a unique request that caught everyone's attention.

Before kissing his bride, he asked the MC to help him call his father-in-law to witness the special moment.

Groom asks father-in-law to watch him kiss wife Photo credit: @freedom_derby/TikTok.

The caption read:

“I asked my wife's father to watch me kiss his daughter.”

Netizens claim the father-in-law is a tough man

Netizens couldn't help but speculate about the relationship between Freedom Derby and his father-in-law.

Some commented that the father-in-law may have given him a tough time, possibly indicating a strict or protective nature.

However, it remains unclear if this was the case or if it was simply a lighthearted moment during the wedding.

Social media reactions

@Chizy Miracle705 reacted:

“E be like that man give you a tough time.”

@Mkamba said:

“Show us the dad's reaction because it's like he gave this guy a hard time.”

@kyli commented:

“Her dad will forget his daughter is now married he will give you a dirty slap continue kissing his child.”

@Beautiline reacted:

“The traditional list was hell.”

@Jenny Quan said:

“I just dey blush if na my papa him go tell you say make you no try am with him daughter.”

@glorige reacted:

“That man really gave you tough time.”

Watch the video below:

