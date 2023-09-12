A lovely dog sat motionless very close to a beach and looked as if it was buried in deep thoughts

The dog stared into the vacant space, and even when the beach water hit its body, it did not move away

People who saw the video are of the view that the dog is going through some hard times, which is the reason for its behaviour

A dog sat motionlessly close to a beach and looked as if it was buried in deep thinking.

In a funny TikTok video posted by @memes09861, the dog stared into vacant space as if it was searching for a higher truth.

The dog behaved as if it was buried in deep thinking. Photo credit: TikTok/@memes09861.

Source: TikTok

The beach water hit the dog's body, and it merely turned its neck in another direction.

The caption of the video said the dog may be going through something, and some TikTok users agreed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Others argued that the dog was simply there to enjoy the beautiful beach and the serene environment.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a dog sitting close to a beach

@don Moses said:

"Bro knew all the seven puppies are not his."

@Tasha reacted:

"May he find peace and happiness."

@icequ££n26 said:

"He's passing through emotional damage."

@brucereddy16 reacted:

"Legend has it that he buried that bone and till this day he can't remember where."

@Lïbrã said:

"I think his girlfriend left and he is enjoying peace."

@Lelo commented:

"Sea water is peaceful. The dog is enjoying a peaceful moment. Serenity."

@Annie commented:

"He looks so peaceful with the water washing over him, just need time for himself."

@IMPI007ZN said:

"It's waiting for its best friend that went swimming and never came back. Or it's owner is surfing and it's waiting."

Wise dog stays with owner in the hospital

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a dog stayed with its owner, who was admitted to the hospital.

The man suddenly got sick and was taken to the hospital, but the dog refused to leave.

When he was discharged from the hospital, the man appreciated his dog for his loyalty.

Source: Legit.ng