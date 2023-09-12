Seven people are competing in what is called the 'laziest citizen' contest, and the winner would go home with N942k

The contestants are not allowed to stand up from the bed except for only eight minutes every eight hours

The competition kicked off with 21 contestants, but only seven are remaining, and they have been lying down for 463 hours

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Contestants have gathered to compete in what is called the 'laziest citizen' crown in Brezna in northern Montenegro.

The competition is organised by a man named Radonja Blagojevic, and it is used to mock the idea that Montenegrins are lazy.

The winner of the laziest citizen contest takes home N942k. Photo credit: REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic/Milos Vujovic/Anadolu Agency

Source: UGC

The laziest citizen competition kicked off with 21 contestants, but only seven people remained.

The remaining contestants have been lying down on beds for 463 hours straight with only eight minutes of bathroom breaks every eight hours.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The New York Post reports that the participants are allowed to use smartphones and to read books, but these could only be done on the bed.

People compete for the laziest citizen in Brezna in northern Montenegro.

At the end of the competition, the last man standing would go home with 1000 pounds, an equivalent of N942k.

One of the contestants, Dubravka Aksic said:

“All of us feel good, excellent, there are no health problems, they are pampering us, all we have to do is to remain lying down."

Another contestant, Filip Knezevic remarked:

“We have everything we need here, company is fantastic, time goes by quickly."

The interesting competition is taking place at a resort. The competitors were seen lying on beds, with many of them clutching their smartphones.

Others were seen with textbooks, while many appeared to be sleeping.

Man to watch movies for 121 hours

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man got approval from the Guinness World Records to watch movies for 121 hours.

The man said the movie-watching marathon will take place in Ekiti state and he invited Nigerians to come and support him.

If the man succeeds, he will be setting a new world record for the longest number of hours spent watching movies by a single individual.

Source: Legit.ng