A Nigerian undergraduate has taken to social media to flaunt his beautiful elder sister who is a Catholic nun

The excited young man gushed over the lady who he hadn't seen in 6 years and marvelled that 'God is enjoying'

Videos of her he made and shared on the social media platform TikTok got netizens drooling over her physical beauty

A young man caused a commotion on TikTok after showing off his pretty elder sister who is proudly a Catholic nun.

A nun is a woman who belongs to a religious order and takes the vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience. Their vows are publicly accepted by superiors in the name of the Church and solemn, Catholic Education explains.

The young man gushed over his pretty sister. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ebigy

Source: UGC

In a series of videos, the young man praised his sister's physical beauty.

In one of the videos, he urged his prospective viewers to meet his sister. The student said she doesn't like to be videoed but he forced it on her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He marvelled that 'God is enjoying.' The pretty lady could be seen all smiles as the two took a stroll.

Responding to lovely comments that greeted the videos, the young man opened up that they hadn't seen in 6 years and recently reunited at the instance of their dad's burial.

He said that they are a family of 8 and that she is the closest to him.

Watch the videos below:

Social media reactions

moneymasquerade said:

"See my future wife Don leave me and I'm still here waiting for her."

Angel said:

"Oh my goodness u say God is enjoying oo hahahahahah she is so beautiful."

Vicky Gold said:

"Nun prayers are always answered pls tell her to pay for me am going thru a lot."

userViee said:

"Wooow.

"She is so beautiful.

"Am a proud Catholic☺️I just followed you cuz of this ur sister.

"Please do a video with Rev. Sister for me na."

TimSon08 said:

"My dear I wish I could post my sister here.

"We gave God something like this too.

"She is a nun in Clare monastery ijebu ode Ogun State. your sis may know."

Lady flaunts handsome 'aboki' pepper seller she had found

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had showcased a cute 'aboki' pepper seller she spotted.

She stated that he looked shy, a remark observed in the video as he kept avoiding the gaze of the camera. Ladies took to her comment section to also hail the man's physical beauty, with some urging her to do a second recording of him.

Responding to some comments, she said the pepper seller requested a payment of N5k if she must do a second video of him.

Source: Legit.ng