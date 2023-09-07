A Nigerian man who is currently 29 years old is searching for his mother, who he barely knows what she looks like

The man named Seyi said his mother left home in Lagos when he was a child and never returned since then

Even when his father died due to a long-term illness, his mother did not attend the burial, and no one knows where she is

A mother who went missing when his children were still small has yet to return home since then.

The woman's son Seyi has cried out to the public to help him find his mother years after she disappeared from their Lagos home.

The man said he wants to locate his mother. Photo credit: Twitter/@Marleeki.

In a story posted on Twitter by Marleeki, Seyi said he does not know what his mother looks like except for one photograph of her that he has.

Mother disappears from home, yet to return after many years

He said he didn't know where she went and that his father got sick and died in 2019.

Seyi, who is currently 29 years old, said his mother married his father, Adekunle, and they gave birth to him and his sibling, Yemi.

Part of the story reads:

"According to the information he gathered, his parents once lived in Shobande Street Akoka, Yaba Lagos around 1993-1996 before she left. Since then, he hasn’t set his eyes on her till date.

"He said he tried to elicit information about her for several years while his father was sick but he couldn't get any because of his sickness till he passed on.

"He further added that he really wants to know if his mother is still alive or dead so at least he can have solace and put a dead end to the whole thing. He said he had gone through a lot mentally and psychologically and he has tried many ways possible to locate her but because he only has one picture of her and he only knows her by her first name (Tawakalitu) which was what saw in his birth certificate."

See the full story below:

Twitter users react as man searches for his mother

@austinoscar316 said:

"If they can go to Shobande street and ask the old folks who are still alive and around there, maybe they could get a lead on her."

@NimotaALADE reacted:

"If he doesn't have many details about the mom, at least the father’s state of origin and village can be of help."

@DebbieUmeh said:

"I pray the search turns out positive."

