A woman has expressed sadness over the unexpected items she found in her daughter's school bag

She wondered what such a photo and love note will be doing with her kid who is only a 10-year-old

Mixed reactions have trailed the content of the note and the picture as many netizens passed hilarious comments over them

A woman has sent social media into a frenzy after revealing the items she found in her young daughter's school bag.

In a TikTok post, she shared pictures of the love note and a young boy's photograph she got from the bag and said that she is heartbroken.

She said it left her heartbroken. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ginger_wenu

Source: UGC

In the love note, the writer wanted her daughter to know he loves her and asked her if she felt the same way towards him.

The loverboy also said that she must be happy and ended by reiterating that he loves her. The photograph attached was that of a little boy on a bicycle.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See her post below:

Social media reactions

Dankie Mphoza said:

"I'm so proud, I never thought these 2000 write letters to each other in class like we used to in primary."

gloMat said:

"My son was 9 last year and he wrote a love letter to a 16yr old telling her gore he will stop loving her if she keeps seeing her with boys."

user7284937617867 said:

"I proudly welcome you to mother wood mine was 9 years she one day cameback from school very excited to tell me she has a boyfriend."

njabulombuthu3 said:

"Hey hai my child at 11 had mjolo drama 2 girlfriends (aged 10&11) court case and bamu dampa both of them. moguy was so moody ended up crying."

flo_blossom said:

"Lol don't be heartbroken mommy instead this is your chance to get her to be open to you build that space for her."

Frances said:

"Yho, mine came back with money from the boy and she was 9. She'd get R20 or more, daily. Boy later bought me an inuka lipstick. Imagine!"

Woman shares unexpected items found in her children's school bags

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had shared the unexpected things she saw in her kids' school bags.

The surprised mother shared a video of toys that were littered around her children's rooms. According to her, they have been stealing from her and using the money to buy a series of things.

She warned that parents should always be vigilant about their children and check their rooms and bags unexpectedly from time to time.

She noted that there are no 'small children' anymore and no one is to be trusted.

Source: Legit.ng