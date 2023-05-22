A beautiful mansion owned by a Nigerian family is currently without occupants after it was abandoned

A report said the Nigerian family was wealthy and acquired the mansion which previously belonged to Kenny Rogers

Some years later, their business nosedived, causing them to go bankrupt and consequently leaving their property

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a fine mansion in the United States owned by a rich Nigerian family.

Urbex Ventures shared a video showcasing the mindboggling interior of the mansion with a background story to it.

The family went bankrupt. Photo Credit: @urbexventures

According to Urbex, late American country music singer Kenny Rogers formerly owned the mansion until it was acquired by the wealthy Nigerian family in 2006.

However, the Nigerian family's fortune nosedived, and they had to abandon the mansion after going bankrupt. Urbex added that the family returned to Nigeria.

Urbex said the mansion has remained abandoned since 2019.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Blessin... said:

"I swear it must be one of our criminal politicians we have in Nigeria that bought this house... Ndi ohi."

Faz-84 said:

"All was going well till you mentioned Nigeria now I need a true man of God to pray for it be4 buying."

foxquincy said:

"Could be one of the so called politicians, who elope with nigerians wealth and invest it abroad, clearly not to be seen, so they just leave it there."

Daddyt said:

"Meaning the mansion still belong to the Nigerian Family. I'm sure they are watching over that property... though looks abandoned."

Claire Skinner said:

"You should explore the old hanes middle school in winston-salem! i went there when they transferred buildings because the original one was sitting on."

Justin McCreary said:

"Was the Nigerian a prince who needed someone to help them move their fortune, I got an email asking to help, I didn't answer now I feel bad."

user3196061856171 said:

"It’s sad, I loved Kenny, we had one of his songs in our wedding, just goes to show, you can’t take it with you! Only love goes with you."

Video of abandoned billionaire's mansion

Source: Legit.ng