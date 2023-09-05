A leaked Whatsapp chat between a makeup artist and a bride went viral and generated many reactions on Twitter

In the chats, the bride said she would pay her after the wedding, but that didn't sit well with the makeup artist

As the makeup artist insisted on payment before service, the bride went on a rant, calling her unprintable names

A bride attacked a makeup artist for refusing to render services to her on credit.

A screenshot of their leaked Whatsapp conversation has gone viral on Twitter after it was posted on the platform by Postsubman.

The makeup artist refused to render her services on credit.

In the leaked chats, the bride told the artist to make her up on credit, promising to pay the money after the wedding.

She told the artist that she would use the money sprayed on her by wedding guests to pay for the service.

Bride abuses makeup artist

Unfortunately for her, the makeup artist did not buy the idea of rendering her services on credit.

This did not go down well with the bride, who started calling the makeup artist names for refusing her request. She accused the artist of being mannerless and disrespectful.

See the full story below:

Reactions from Twitter users as bride confronts makeup artist

@ChibabaJoel said:

"Makeup artist dodged a bullet, because this one no ready pay at all."

@DAfrikanist commented:

"You'll pay from the money they would spray you. If they don't spray you money nko? Unnecessary gbese."

@Marcsmall24 commented:

"I can bet she wont have paid after the wedding. Her mouth like i didn't plan make up in my budget, then use dustin power osiso."

@Benniewines1 said:

"Nothing wey person nor go see. This thing people do is quite crazy. They will budget everything except makeup and at the end of the day they want to cheat the muas."

