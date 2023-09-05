A professional dancer who models his moves after Micheal Jackson entertained people in a market

The lady he danced for was uninterested in his performance as she pushed him away from her stall

TikTokers, who saw that the lady later smiled, said the man eventually succeeded in entertaining her

A man who always dances like Micheal Jackson on TikTok made some moves beside a trader who was not interested.

Despite his entertaining moves, the lady looked at him disgusted as she went about her market activities.

The lady pushed him away from her shop. Photo source: @millitantdancefamily

Man dresses like Michael Jackson

The dancer did not relent. He danced around her despite her unwelcoming attitude until she smiled in a TikTok video.

In another clip, the man performed again as the lady role-played a pregnant woman. He said:

"She was forming hard to get."

Watch his video below:

Market woman's attitude stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the TikTok video below:

Simone Belle said:

"She totally played the role without even knowing."

Sebastian Whitecap Bussack said:

"Lol did it better than me and Michael Jackson."

snowy said:

"Its the girl's seriousness for me she understood the assignment."

takue_mj said:

"She smiled a win is a win, mission accomplished IMO."

kwame said:

"Never try dem girls with colorful hair."

Jean_Marie_Co said:

"Always glad to see MJ is immortal."

@idmaloms said:

"Guess she didn't know she played the role."

Leon Wesler said:

"Her smile at the end is priceless walahi."

Aryan Koemar Edgarin said:

"Does his very best to let her Smile. So amazing."

virginclinton said:

"People wey normal for 9ja no plenty I swr."

ramogotsimogatedi said:

"You got the moves."

