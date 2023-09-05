A little girl destroyed all her mother's brown powder by pouring it away and using it to make up her face

In a video posted on TikTok, the child was seen using the powder to paint her face in a messy way

Funny reactions have trailed the video as netizens who saw the clip had different things to say about the kid

A little girl went viral on TikTok after a video captured her using her mother's brown powder to make herself up.

In the TikTok video posted by Bertin Yumba, the baby poured the powder on the floor and then got busy applying it to her face.

The girl messed up her face with her mother's powder. Photo credit: TikTok/@yumbabertin78gmail.com.

Source: TikTok

Child using her mother's makeup to mess herself up

The girl sat on the floor with foam in one hand and a mirror in the other and worked like a professional makeup artist.

She messed up her face in the bid to look beautiful like adults. Her face was like she had poured dust on it. Her hair was not left out as it also got a sizeable amount of the powder.

The baby also messed up her dress as it became brownish.

The video has sparked funny reactions among TikTok users who saw it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as little girl pours away her mother's powder

@partonjerah said:

"Someone's future wife."

Grandfather Amma Owusu-Agyeman said:

"Incoming makeup artist."

@olloesaulodje2 reacted:

"Who do you have a meeting with darling?"

@user2921950208043 said:

"So two adults and the camera person were just watching her do all this? Truly we are suffering."

@francinetete13 asked:

"Who did not do this to his mother or his big sister."

@Galilee commented:

"Your future is bright baby girl."

@isaacoheneagyei111 said:

"Perfect and original makeup."

@andyjosiah555 said:

"Well done, my daughter. That's the exact way mom does her makeup."

