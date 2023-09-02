Man Gets Wrong Haircut from Barber After Giving Him Sample on Phone, Video of His Funny Reaction Emerges
- A hilarious TikTok video showed a man’s reaction after getting a disastrous haircut from a barber in 2021
- The man had shown the barber a photo of the hairstyle he wanted, and the barber had assured him he could do it
- But when the barber finished and handed him a mirror, the man was shocked to see that his haircut looked nothing like the photo
A funny video on TikTok captured when a man realised he got a terrible haircut from a barber in 2021.
The man had given the barber a clear picture of the trendy hairstyle he desired, and the barber got to work immediately.
But when the barber was done with his scissors and comb, he presented the man with a mirror to inspect his work.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Lady receives gift from bikeman who returns from holiday, his kindness moves her emotionally in video
Man gets wrong haircut, he reacts
The man was horrified to see that his haircut was a complete disaster, nothing like the picture he had shown.
His face showed a mix of shock, anger, and disbelief as he tried to comprehend what the barber had done to him.
The video has become a viral sensation on TikTok, attracting millions of views and comments from amused and sympathetic users.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Var6e7838383 reacted:
"Bro almost cried."
Rico said:
"The happiness in his face wen u said I got u this time bru."
Mistamckoy wrote:
"Bruh finna e catch a good acting job."
RandolphThaKingRo:
"I felt the hurt in his voice omg."
Markymark:
"This man never gets what he wants."
Logan storey:
"The Minecraft trim. He could just cut out the cubes and he'll be good."
Grace found him: Egg hawker goes crazy as man gifts him N1m, takes off all his clothes in touching video
Dunnn7474747:
"That's not funny you are not giving ur cUstomers what they want."
Malik King Walls:
"Every time I kome here you play wit me."
Nigerian barber with great skill gives stranger free haircut on the street
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian barber has gone online to amaze people with his skill.
In a video he shared on his TikTok, the man went on the street with a bag containing his rechargeable clipper and other hair treatment products. After walking some metres, he saw a man with a full hair and asked if he could barb it for him for free. The man agreed and he got to work.
Source: Legit.ng