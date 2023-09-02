A hilarious TikTok video showed a man’s reaction after getting a disastrous haircut from a barber in 2021

The man had shown the barber a photo of the hairstyle he wanted, and the barber had assured him he could do it

But when the barber finished and handed him a mirror, the man was shocked to see that his haircut looked nothing like the photo

A funny video on TikTok captured when a man realised he got a terrible haircut from a barber in 2021.

The man had given the barber a clear picture of the trendy hairstyle he desired, and the barber got to work immediately.

Man reacts funnily after getting wrong haircut. Photo credit: TikTok/ @sixfiguresab

Source: TikTok

But when the barber was done with his scissors and comb, he presented the man with a mirror to inspect his work.

Man gets wrong haircut, he reacts

The man was horrified to see that his haircut was a complete disaster, nothing like the picture he had shown.

His face showed a mix of shock, anger, and disbelief as he tried to comprehend what the barber had done to him.

The video has become a viral sensation on TikTok, attracting millions of views and comments from amused and sympathetic users.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Var6e7838383 reacted:

"Bro almost cried."

Rico said:

"The happiness in his face wen u said I got u this time bru."

Mistamckoy wrote:

"Bruh finna e catch a good acting job."

RandolphThaKingRo:

"I felt the hurt in his voice omg."

Markymark:

"This man never gets what he wants."

Logan storey:

"The Minecraft trim. He could just cut out the cubes and he'll be good."

Dunnn7474747:

"That's not funny you are not giving ur cUstomers what they want."

Malik King Walls:

"Every time I kome here you play wit me."

Source: Legit.ng