A video of a barber cutting his client's hair has gone vial due to his method of working on the hair

In the clip posted by Tunde Ednut, the Asian stylist is seen using interesting tools in styling the hair

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share funny comments

For some craftsmen, putting in extra effort and dedication into their work is of utmost importance.

This is clearly reflected in a video that has left many people cracking up.

Photos of the barbing cutting the client's hair. Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

In the video, he is seen using different hilarious tools more synonymous with construction than with hair care.

Check out the video out below:

Social emdia users react to barber's hair cutting style

erm_eye:

"This na Hair Engineering or Hair Architect."

will_onyeka:

"This barber get PHD from Oxford University."

spyro__official:

" This is the funniest video I have seen all my life like whaaaaat."

freshprincefelix:

"No be Im FauLT! When After how Many Years Wey E dey School e Never see wetin to use xy + 2yx = √23y× take do! Na the Value of x e still dey find so?"

grandezza_works:

"Construction barber actually aka CONSBARB, he used string line for straightness, laser for leveling, F caliper for vertical corners, measuring tape for linear equality of elevations as used, water level also for corner leveling, vertical cone for verticality, try square for perpendicularity and plumb leveler for horizontality….he’s most definitely a retired builder or architect. "

reeplaysumtin:

"Anything worth doing is worth doing excellently."

nksogorgeous:

"All that & the hair is still uneven."

seyiealabi:

"This is a Pie chart barber."

jimmyybase:

"A failed Basic Tech/ Physics teacher trying to make ends meet outside his field."

obaksolo:

"Physis Teacher don turn Barberna Joe Biden hair you dey cut ni."

Source: Legit.ng