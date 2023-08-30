Six Nigerian students have won the Vanier Scholarship in Canada for 2023, which is worth N45 million naira each and covers their doctoral studies for three years

Six Nigerian students have been awarded the prestigious Vanier Scholarship in Canada for 2023.

The scholarship, worth N45 million naira each, will enable them to pursue their doctoral studies in various research fields at Canadian universities for three years.

Source: UGC

The six Nigerians who received the scholarship are Chukwu Otuto Amarauche, Fatiregun Omolara, Iduye Damilola, Itanyi Ijeoma, Kehinde Abisola, and Ogunsola Samuel.

Nigerians win fully funded scholarship

They are among the recipients of the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships (Vanier CGS) program for 2023, which the Government of Canada announced on August 29, 2023.

The Vanier CGS program was launched in 2008 to attract and retain world-class doctoral students and establish Canada as a global centre of excellence in research and higher learning.

The program is named in honour of former Governor General Georges Vanier, a statesman, and hero.

The Vanier-Banting Secretariat administers the program on behalf of Canada’s three granting agencies.

They are the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC), and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC).

The Vanier Scholars demonstrate leadership skills and a high standard of scholarly achievement in graduate studies in the social sciences and humanities, natural sciences, engineering, and health.

They are selected based on their academic excellence, research potential, and leadership potential.

Source: Legit.ng