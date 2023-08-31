A honeycomb fish was captured by a lucky fisherman but the man's next action disappointed some internet users

Honeycomb fish, known for its distinctive appearance resembling a honeycomb, is a marvel of nature's intricate design abilities

A video showing the big catch, worth thousands of naira, before it was devoured has sparked reactions

An unidentified African fisherman has caught a big honeycomb fish worth thousands of naira.

TikTok blog, @porche_blog, shared a video of the big catch lying on the ground as people gathered to watch it.

Illustrative image of men on a river (far left) and the honeycomb fish. Photo Credit: Jasmin Merdan, @porche_blog

According to the blog, the fisherman consumed the massive catch with his friends, an action that was frowned upon by internet users.

The blog claimed the fish is worth $ 3.1 million (Over N2 billion).

How much is Honeycomb fish?

The honeycomb fish, scientifically known as Acanthostracion polygonum, derives its name from the intricate honeycomb-like patterns that adorn its vibrant body and are often found in the warm waters of coral reefs.

While Legit.ng could not obtain a reliable price for the fish, we learned netizens pegged the price of a honeycomb fish at $276 (over N212k) and $344 (over N264k).

"It is Honeycomb Morah Eel. The International market price for a fully grown one is $344," a TikToker, Aequitas said.

Another fish enthusiast, identified as Bin Mansir on TikTok opined:

"It’s honeycomb moray ell and it's $276."

Watch the video below:

People react to the big honeycomb fish catch

nwachukwu said:

"No be to catch am be the problem, where he go sell am?"

Dr.GOD said:

"At least both him and his friends are now worth $3.1million."

Dre said:

"This is what it means when they say u Don chop money."

Tade said:

"Na you hin wan sell am for? people sef."

clintonmathias375 said:

"They just ate $3.1 million in a day.

"Bro just made history in his family.

"First man to eat that amount in this hard time."

S O F T FRIENDS said:

"Why be say nah when them don chop am finish they con no the fish worth? Dey play."

3 Nigerian men catch big sailfish

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that three Nigerian men had caught a big sailfish worth over N500k.

Pakama shared photos of himself and colleagues posing with their big catch and captioned it, "We don catch Pepper soup fish."

The elated engineer said his two colleagues had set the fish trap playfully in the evening and never expected to record such a big catch.

"A hook was set with a smaller fish as bait the previous evening by 2 of my colleagues and honestly it was done playfully without expecting such huge catch."

Source: Legit.ng