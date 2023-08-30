A group of people dressed in rags and carrying placards celebrated the World Mad People Day in Kano, Nigeria, to raise awareness and advocate for the rights of people living with mental health issues

The event was captured on video and shared on social media by ZagazolaMakama, a military blog, and drew mixed reactions from the public

The organizers of the event remained anonymous, but they succeeded in drawing attention to the issue of mental health in Nigeria

A group dressed in rags and carrying placards with various messages celebrated the World Mad People Day in Kano, Nigeria.

The event, captured on video and shared on social media, drew mixed reactions from the public.

The world mad people day is reportedly held to increase awareness on mental health issues. Photo credit: Twitter/@zagazolamakama

According to a tweet by ZagazolaMakama, one of Nigeria’s foremost military blogs, the event was held in Kano, the largest city in northern Nigeria.

The tweet also included a video and photos of the participants, who were seen parading the streets.

World Mad People day reportedly celebrated in Nigeria

The video also showed some bystanders watching the spectacle with curiosity and amusement.

In Nigeria, an estimated 20% of the population suffers from mental disorders, but only 10% have access to mental health care.

The event in Kano was met with mixed reactions from the online community.

Some praised the participants for their courage and creativity, while others criticized them for mocking or trivializing the plight of people with mental illnesses.

The event organizers have not revealed their identity or motive behind the unusual celebration.

However, they have succeeded in drawing attention to the mental health issue in Nigeria.

