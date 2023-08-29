A Nigerian woman has melted hearts online with some photos which she shared via her Facebook account

The doting daughter recreated a heartwarming photo of her late mother carrying her when she was a baby

The viral photos got many netizens emotional and they poured out their hearts via the comments section

A woman identified as Debby Bright on Facebook has gone viral after sharing a touching post on Facebook.

The lovely daughter recreated a beautiful picture of herself with her mother years ago.

Lady recreates childhood photo with late mother Photo credit: Debby Bright/ Facebook.

While the throwback photo showed Debby's mother carrying her, the current photo showed Debby with her cute son.

Doting daughter reminisces about life with late mother

Expressing gratitude for life and growth, she reflected on the passing years and paid tribute to her late mother.

Debby Bright wrote:

"So many years have passed and Yes, I have finally recreated this beautiful picture of myself and my mum vs myself and my son. All I can say is Thank you Lord for Life and Growth. Keep resting peacefully, Mummy. Your last baby is a proud mum now."

Reactions as lady recreates throwback photo with mum

The heartfelt post captured the beauty of generations and the profound impact a mother has on her child's life.

Debby's recreation also served as a tribute to her late mother's memory and a celebration of her own journey into motherhood.

Kelechi Chioma reacted:

“Is well dear, congratulations u made it.”

Okwudili Camillus commented:

“Auntie Rose,we really missed you greatly, continue to rest in peace,Ur last baby Debby really doing well and we love her unreservedly too.”

Ejike Nwafor reacted:

“Glory be to God let you son recreated his own too.”

Igwe Chidiebere Harrison said:

“Beautiful.”

Nkiruka Okafor said:

“So beautiful, The two babies look alike and the two Mama's also looks alike.”

Ozioma Chinenyike commented:

“Your mum's replica. That's life my sister, continue to rest in peace ma.”

Okafor Osinakachukwu said:

“Your mom fine i swear.”

@Nancy Chukwu reacted:

“Wow, Congratulations my darling sister. Thank God oooooo am happy for you my love.”

