A Nigerian man who obtained his visa was eager to stock up on foodstuffs before his journey to Canada

He filmed himself buying fresh beans and local rice, as well as other ingredients for cooking

In another clip, he arrived in Canada and expressed his joy as he looked forward to starting a new life and exploring more opportunities

He wanted to bring some of his favourite dishes from home with him, so he filmed himself buying fresh beans, local rice, and other cooking ingredients.

He wanted to bring some of his favourite dishes from home with him, so he filmed himself buying fresh beans, local rice, and other cooking ingredients.

Man buys foodstuffs from market before traveling. Photo credit: TikTok/ @vheecthurcypher

Source: TikTok

Nigerian Man buys local foodstuff before Canada travel

He shared his video online to inspire others who dream of traveling abroad and experiencing a different culture.

In another clip, he arrived in Canada and expressed his joy as he looked forward to starting a new life and exploring more opportunities.

He thanked God for making his dream come true and said he was ready to face any challenge that came his way.

Kayodeolamide143:

"Congratulations I won't stop congratulating people till it's my turn."

Airospotel:

"How many of us counted the cash, tab here."

User7593423893213:

"I will use this sound this year by God grace, congratulations."

@ofhtotstt:

"My fyp. God remember me."

Apee7474848:

"I tap from ur testimony."

User4367305305490:

"Congratulations. I will use this sound one day by God's grace."

Prisychubby1:

"God as soon as i hear this sound I always like before watching, lord i want to use this sound."

Source: Legit.ng