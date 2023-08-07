A Nigerian man and his family escaped being deported from Canada at the point of entry after facing questions from immigration

A man was almost deported from Canada after he and his family arrived at the Toronto Airport.

The man's story was shared on TikTok by Seyi Obasi, and she said the man and his family were later allowed to stay.

The man was asked to show evidence he paid school fees when he arrived at the Toronto Airport. Photo credit: Getty Images/Izusek and Aaron Foster.

The man and his wife successfully flew to Canada after he got admission to study there.

When they arrived in Toronto, they were undergoing immigration checks when he was asked to provide evidence that he had paid his school fees.

Man and his wife escape deportation at Toronto Airport

He showed the Canadian immigration officer his printed evidence of school fees payment.

However, the immigration official insisted on seeing it from the school's portal for authenticity.

The Nigerian man said the portal of his school temporarily refused to open when he wanted to show the receipt.

Man who went to Canada to study asked to show evidence of fees at Toronto Airport

This prompted a delay and anxiety as he did not know what would happen if he could not show the school's portal.

The portal later opened after a tense moment. Seyi Obasi, who shared the story, said deportation could happen at the point of entry.

She said:

"Did you know that the immigration officers at the Canada airports can actually send you back. That is why you need to know what to expect at the airport, what questions you might be asked, and how to answer the questions."

See the story below:

Reactions as Nigerian man is nearly deported from Canada

@Judesjoy said:

"Please which of the airport did all this drama happened?"

@Mrs_D reacted:

"I was not asked anything in Vancouver airport. No stress at all."

@Judesjoy said:

"Thank God oo you escaped through. The wife was she with a dependent visitor's visa and was given a work permit at entry?"

