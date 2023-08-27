An evangelist saw some young people behind masks, and he decided to stop them and preach the gospel to them

According to the man of God, the children would end up going to hell if they continued to parade themselves as masquerades

In the video, which has now gone viral on TikTok, the man succeeded in convincing the young people to give their lives to Christ

A preacher saw some young people who wore costumes as masquerades, and he started preaching to them.

In the video posted on TikTok by @lollideecakesnevents, the man of God told the masquerades categorically that they would go to hell unless they repented.

The man of God preached to the masquerades and converted to Christ. Photo credit: TikTok/@lollideecakesnevents.

Source: TikTok

He told the masquerades that they needed to give their lives to Jesus Christ immediately.

Video of a man of God preaching to masquerades goes viral on TikTok

The preacher succeded in convincing the young people, and they confessed Jesus Christ as their Lord and personal saviour.

The video sparked reactions on Tiktok after it went viral on the platform. While many appreciated the preacher, others said the young people were having fun.

Also, some people claimed that the video was staged, but many said it was real.

Reactions from TikTok users as evangelist preaches the gospel to masquerade

@user1120027127572 said:

"Personal assistance to God."

@peterfarotimi commented:

"Well done man of God. More grace."

@ohn Plott955 said:

"Well arranged video clip lol. Nigeria pastors with lots of vibes."

@AgriBCI said:

"Great evangelist and soul winning for Christ Jesus."

@El Kachie commented:

"Nice one. It seems it’s the masquerade that gave its life not the bearer."

@sunneper said:

"Oga leave maquerade alone."

@Beckky19893405 said:

"It's only your good heart that can take you to heaven not religion."

@Pastor Ayodele Mubarak asked:

"If this masquerade will take them to hell, then what will happen to Santacluse (father Christmas), Halloween? Please leave religion and be spiritual."

Source: Legit.ng