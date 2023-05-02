A Nigerian lady recently exposed her conversation with a young man whom she asked to give her a loan

A Nigerian lady has narrated how a male friend asked for her body in exchange for financial assistance.

She sent messages to the young man appealing for a loan of N20,000 which she promised to pay back.

Lady leaks chats with male friend Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog

Source: Instagram

However, he insisted that she opens up her body for him in exchange for any form of financial assistance.

When she turned down the offer, the young man persisted and even went ahead to increase the amount to N40,000.

The screenshots reposted by @lindaikejiblogofficial on Twitter have caused a frenzy online.

Social media reactions

Yesideadebanjo said:

"The comments I'm reading from men here is quite baffling, most of you have mothers, sisters, aunties and you don't see anything wrong in what this guy did? No wonder our country is the way it is, he could have simply said no too if he doesn't trust her to pay back. It's not that hard. Let's always do our best to be better and kind humans in all circumstances as much as we can, it's wrong to take advantage of people when they are down, yet we call our leaders bad names like we are any different. Na wa o."

Yung_boss1 stated:

"Life funny o. Make the guy go find ndi hokup and make the gal go meet palmpay."

Iamjudenj reacted:

"The funny thing there is that Someone in need of 20K calling someone who has 20K miserable! (I don't support Xex for Money tho)."

Kchi_sewing_machine noted:

"Some day this guy will need your favor."

Thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"It’s better to take a loan from your female friends though. Some sick men out there automatically think in their head that you want money for shegz when you ask them. It’s sad but it’s the twisted society we live in!"

Victoriaihejirika_' added:

"That’s what the society has turned into, then y’all ask why many ladies prefer hokup? It all started this way, when a man can not support a decent and hardworking lady without asking for sx, men prefer squandering the money in the club with stripers than helping a decent girl with just 10 percent of it, so now many ladies believe that’s how it is now, since y’all prefer buying sx from them, they sell it comfortably."

See the post below:

