A Hausa lady has become a viral sensation over her stellar dance performance at an occasion, which was caught on camera

The lady, who wore a native attire that covered her body, backed the camera as she whined her waist with aggression

Her dance display was so loved by netizens to the point that people criticised the other female dancer who joined her on the scene

A Hausa lady earned the admiration of internet users over her dance performance at an event.

In a TikTok video that has amassed over a million views, the unidentified lady was recorded dancing with her waist to a fast beat playing in the background.

The Hausa lady danced with great energy. Photo Credit: @abibamohammed357

Source: TikTok

The fully clothed lady, who wore a native dress, backed the camera as she began to move her waist with a stunning aggression to it.

A lady joined her in dancing but could not steal the show. Even the MC was thrilled that he began to hype her.

Many netizens criticised the dancer in blue native for blocking their views.

Watch the videos below:

Netizens criticise the dancer in blue

Obaapa addepa 390 said:

"Who else has watch it's more than 50 times as i did. eiiii hmm energy paaawoo e last one."

Black skin said:

"It’s always the one’s with the small nyash that want to block the way,my sister go and sit down."

Sa ad said:

"Dis one’s if u dey go marry dey for dem rukiya or else u den jiin go compete."

user324437734477 said:

"Tell that scissors that joined at the end to go and rest abeg."

KESHIA said:

"Who see that I thought she wanted to dance amapiano dance."

asianbarbie said:

"I never saw that second one coming."

Legitforex said:

"Where did the second spirit came from."

Lady in native wrapper dances in electrifying way

Source: Legit.ng