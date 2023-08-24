An old woman who had many wrinkles and dark spots on her face got a stunning makeover that transformed her looks

The woman is 81 years old, and she was making up in preparation for her grand-daughter's traditional wedding

The outcome of the makeup session made TikTok users marvel because the mother looked younger with a smooth face

A lady who is a skilled makeup artist took time to beautify the face of an old woman perfectly.

The woman, who is 81 years old, was happy at the end of the makeup session because she looked very cute.

The woman was transformed and she looked beautiful after the makeup session. Photo credit: TikTok/@nikzybeauty.

The woman has multiple wrinkles and dark spots on her face, which is a reflection of her old age.

The mother was preparing for her grand-daughter's traditional wedding.

Makeup artist transformed facial appearance of 80-year-old woman

But with the skills applied to the job by the makeup artist, the dark spots were covered and made to look smooth.

When she was done, the makeup artist wore the woman a beautiful black wig, which made her look younger.

TikTok users who watched the video agreed that it was very satisfying, and they also applauded the artist for a job well done. The video was posted by @nikzybeauty.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as makeup artist transforms old woman

@SHOPWITHLAVIE_ said:

"Finally someone has done makeup according to age."

@Erykah said:

"She has a very smooth skin for her age. It’s just the discolouration."

@19lmkp commented:

"Age-appropriate makeup. She looks stunning."

@Temienor Ejiro said:

"Wow! 81? She is beautiful."

@user9123040366819 said:

"Grandma. We love you. Thank you to this beautiful MUA."

@Sexyjulie said:

"She’s just flawless at 81. Plus this makeup is giving. Very soft and cool."

@efdbeauty said:

"This is what I call age-appropriate."

@Naima Zubeir said:

"Wow! She's not old; she's glittering."

