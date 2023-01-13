Officials of commercial banks in Onitsha Main Market are selling the new naira notes

Traders at the market have protested to the CBN over the development and asked the bank to compel commercial banks to dispense the new notes

The CBN said it would mount surveillance in the banks to monitor the situation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Officials of Commercial banks in Onitsha, Anambra State are allegedly selling the new naira notes to the highest bidder.

Traders at the Onitsha Main Market have Protested to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the development saying that the newly redesigned currency notes are given to people who can afford to pay extra.

New naira notes sold in Anambra State Credit: Richard Darko

Source: Getty Images

Traders protest to CBN

BusinessDay reported that the traders said due to the shady deal by bank operatives in the state, many of them are yet to access the new notes, adding that commercial banks are reluctant to issue the new notes to the public.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Traders at the market channelled their protests to the Anambra State branch controller of CBN, Benedict Maduagwu during the bank’s sensitization visit on the currency notes.

Chairman of the traders in the market, Innocent Ezeoha asked the apex bank to ask officials of CBN to bring the notes to the market.

Maduagwu said the bank would monitor the commercial banks by mounting surveillance and warned that every piece of money allotted to the banks has security codes.

He said:

“Some of these challenges primarily include: First, a significant hoarding of banknotes by members of the public. Statistics show that 84.71 per cent of the currency in circulation is outside the vaults of commercial banks, with only 15.29 per cent in the central bank.

“Second, is the worsening shortage of clean and fit banknotes with the attendant negative perception of the CBN and increased risk to financial stability; third, there is increasing ease by criminals and risk of counterfeiting evidenced by several security reports received at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The benefits of the currency redesign to the Nigerian economy are enormous given that: This policy will help to control inflation as the exercise will bring the hoarded currency into the banking system, thereby making monetary policy more effective.

Legit.ng confirms development

Izukwukwu Nwanne, a trader in Onitsha Main Market confirmed the development to Legit.ng.

Nwanne said that many traders are yet to sight let alone handle the new notes.

He said:

“As I am talking to you I am yet to see any of the new notes live except in the picture. The same thing many traders here in Main Market. What the commercial banks are doing is wrong. I am sure they are circulating the money among their staff.

According to him, N15,000 of the old notes sells for N15,000 new ones.

"The officials will tell you to pay N20,000 to get N15,000 of the new notes. And they don't give customers anything below N10,000." he said.

CBN threatens to penalise commercial banks that fail to load new notes in ATMs

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria has issued a warning to commercial banks which fail to comply with its directive to load new naira notes on ATMs.

The bank said it will penalise erring banks around the country for not complying with its directive on the new notes.

CBN’s Director of Currency Operations, Ahmed Umar disclosed this in Abuja on Monday, January 9, 2023, at a training session for state directors of the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

Source: Legit.ng