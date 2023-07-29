A lady who was travelling to the United States got to the airport alongside her father, and they were the first people there

The lady, Moyo Bakare said she had a layover in the UK before connecting on another flight o the US and landed safely

But when Moyo got to the US, security at the airport snatched her kilishi from her and confiscated it

A Nigerian lady who travelled to the US with a pack of kilishi did not get the chance to eat it.

The lady, Moyo Bakare visited Nigeria from the USA, and she was going back to her base and decided to carry some pack of kilishi.

Security at the US airport confiscated Moyo's Kilishi. Photo credit: TikTok/@moyo_b and Getty images/Pius Utomi Ekpei and Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

But as it stands, she will not eat the kilish after suffering and flying it all the way from Nigeria to the US.

This is because security at the airport seized the meat from her after she arrived in the USA.

Lady laments as airport security confiscate her kilishi

Moyo posted a video on TikTok chronicling her journey from Nigeria to the USA.

She told her followers that she and her father arrived at the airport in Nigeria very early, being the first people to get there.

After she left Nigeria, Moyo had a layover in the UK before connecting on another flight that took her to the USA.

But she was unhappy after her kilishi was taken from her upon arriving USA.

She wrote on TikTok:

"My trip was so long I'm still recovering. RIP to my kilishi."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as airport security seize kilishi from Nigerian woman

@eby said:

"ALL MY LIFE… I have never seen that airport close to empty."

@chinaza commented:

"First person at the airport woww."

@Niffybanco said:

"It’s better to get there early than late babe. Lagos traffic can’t be predicted."

@Simon Siimons asked:

"Did they give you back the Kilishi?"

Nigerian student with long name graduates from UK university

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student graduated from the University of Kent, UK.

The student has eight names, and he included all of them in his certificates.

He is named Boluwatife Oluwasemilore Oluwadamilola Oyekunle Ayanfeoluwa Emmanuel Michael Oladele.

Source: Legit.ng