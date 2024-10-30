A lady has become a student at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, the school founded by the late CEO of Access Holding, Herbert Wigwe

The lady shared a video to show how she prepared and resumed at Wigwe University when it commenced academic activities

She showed when she arrived at the school in Isiokpo, Rivers state and also showed what her hostel looked like

Wigwe University has commenced academic activities and a lady who is a student there has resumed.

The lady was admitted to study at Wigwe University which was established by Herbert Wigwe, the late CEO of Access Holding Company.

After Wigwe University commenced academic activities, some students admitted there are sharing their experiences.

One of them is Michelle, who showed how she prepared before travelling to Wigwe University, which is located in Isiokpo, Rivers State.

She went shopping, made her hair and carefully packed her bags and then travelled by flight to the school.

When she arrived at the school, the Wigwe University signboard could be seen as they drove in.

The Wigwe University student went through statutory registration before she was shown to her hostel.

She showed how neat and beautiful the hostel looked as she started to unpack her things to settle in.

Michelle's video gained attention on TikTok as her followers admired the school environment and the hostel.

Another Wigwe University student shares her experience

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who is a student at Wigwe University has shared a video showing herself and other students in class.

Wigwe University is located in Isiokpo and was founded by Herbert Wigwe, the late CEO of Access Bank.

In one of the videos she posted, the lady showed that Nollywood actor Sam Dede was in class with them but didn't say if he teaches there.

When the lady was asked how much it costs to be a student at Wigwe University, she said the lowest school fees there is N9.8 million.

Many netizens who heard the fees said the school is for rich people who can afford it for their children.

