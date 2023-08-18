A lady packed her things and moved to the United Kingdom after applying to the embassy and getting her visa approved

The lady, Rachee, shared a video of her trip to the UK showing how she prepared and flew to the European country

Rachee carried many local foodstuffs while travelling as she was seen packaging crayfish and native soup

A lady who applied for a UK visa has received approval for the travel document.

After getting the visa, the lady, Rachee, prepared herself and relocated to the United Kingdom with so much joy.

The lady relocated to the Uk with a lot of foodstuffs. Photo credit: TikTok/@rachee_25.

Source: TikTok

Rachee captured her relocation journey in a short video she posted on TikTok to celebrate.

In the video, Rachee could be seen arranging her things and packing them in bags in preparation for her flight to the UK.

Lady carries foodstuffs while relocating to the UK

She took a lot of foodstuffs that she would use when she gets to the UK.

Some of the things she took included crayfish and native soup that has not been cooked.

She showed up when her flight took off and when she landed in Doha, Qatar for a brief layover.

Rachee also showed when she landed in the Uk and she was warmly welcomed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady relocates to the UK

@Qwinmother said:

"Congratulation! I tap into your blessing."

@Ronmichelle Brewington commented:

"Congrats ma'am! I'm manifesting Amen."

@Abena Bae reacted:

"l tap into your blessings."

Lady moves from UK to USA

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady got a scholarship to study for her PhD in USA.

The lady, Vee Kativhu, said she will study for her PhD in Education Leadership and Policy at Claremont Graduate University.

Vee posted photos on Twitter showing when she packed her things in bags, getting ready for her relocation.

Source: Legit.ng